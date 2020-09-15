A student or staff member at Martin Meylin Middle School in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

District Superintendent Kevin Peart notified families in a letter Monday.

Lampeter-Strasburg joins Manheim Central, Donegal, Conestoga Valley and Elizabethtown Area school districts, as well as La Academia Partnership Charter School, with cases of COVID-19.

Conestoga Valley High School, which has three reported cases, and Donegal Intermediate School, which has two reported cases, are closed to students this week.

"We continue to clean and disinfect the school following recommendations from the CDC, and we have worked with the Department of Health to notify everyone who was in close contact with the person," Peart wrote in his letter. "The individuals who were in close contact will be quarantined at home."

The person who tested positive will not return to school until he or she has recovered, Peart said.