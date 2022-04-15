Four lambs were stolen from a Brickerville family earlier this week, according to WGAL.

The Musser family, which has a small flock of sheep and goats, told the news station that someone took the lambs from their pasture.

The lambs, which are still nursing, are named Snowball, Salty, Max and Milo, according to WGAL.

"I feel really devastated," Pat Musser told the news station. The family believes someone stole the lambs because they saw tire tracks near their pasture.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft, WGAL reported.

A public information officer with Lancaster Troop J did not respond to an email about the incident.