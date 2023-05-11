Boaters navigating the Susquehanna River above the Holtwood Dam are encouraged to take extra caution starting Monday as water levels in the reservoir will be lowered.

Brookfield Renewable, which operates the Holtwood Hydroelectric Dam, said waters in Lake Aldred will fall by 3 feet to facilitate maintenance at the dam. Waters are expected to begin rising at the end of the day Thursday, May 18.

The company also urged boaters to heed caution signs on the upstream site of Holtwood Dam alerting them that portions of the boat barrier are open.

Weather conditions or water flow changes in the river could cause the maintenance work to be delayed.

The normal elevation of Lake Aldred is 167 1/2 feet above sea level.

The Holtwood Dam spans the Susquehanna between Martic Township in Lancaster County and Lower Chanceford Township in York County.