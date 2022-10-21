Water levels in Lake Aldred, the Susquehanna River reservoir lying between the Safe Harbor and Holtwood dams, will be drawn down next week for a routine inspection.

Brookfield Renewable U.S., which operates the hydroelectric dams, said lake levels will be drawn down about 4 feet starting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Water levels will begin returning to normal levels after 5 p.m. the same day.

The company said weather conditions and river flow could require the draw down and inspection work to be postponed. A safety notice for boaters has been posted online at www.safewaters.com.