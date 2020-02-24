The Lafayette Fire Company is using Fat Tuesday to pay tribute to a volunteer that died nearly 25 years ago.
Jan Fassnacht was an East Lampeter Township police officer and a devoted Lafayette Fire Company volunteer firefighter. He died from cancer in 1995.
Since, both his sons, Alec and Brett, have become volunteers at the fire company and Jan's wife, Coral, volunteers with administrative duties.
After Jan died, Coral said it was always a tradition for her an her sons to get fasnachts before school and work every Fat Tuesday.
When the fire company told Coral they wanted to sell fasnachts in memory of Jan this year, she was "truly, truly touched," she said.
The proceeds from the fasnachts will be donated to the East Lampeter Township American Cancer Society Relay for Life team.
