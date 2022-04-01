Icicles hang from a statue of a canon at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, poses for a portrait inside the weather information center on Friday, October 1, 2021. Elliott began his role in September 2021.
Snowstorms weren't a common occurrence this past winter in Lancaster County, but weather records were still broken.
A look back over the winter months (Dec. 1 through the first two weeks of March) prove that it was a lackluster snowy season in the county, finishing up with snowfall totals about 55% of a "normal" year, according to Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott.
In fact, the biggest snowfall of the season came eight days before the start of spring, on March 12, dumping 3.8 inches at Millersville.
"This winter was notorious for featuring a lack of big storms," Elliott said. "(Lancaster County) only had a couple snowfalls between one and four inches."
Overall, the county accumulated 15 inches of snow this winter, 13 inches below the average.
Temperatures seemed to be more on the mild-side, too.
December 16 was recorded as the warmest December day since 1971, with a record-high of 65 degrees (the 1971 record was 64). And until mid-January, temperatures didn't drop below 10 degrees in the county for nearly three years.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice starts to melt that formed overnight on a trash can in Lancaster on Friday, February 25, 2022.
According to Millersville's 108-year-old database, December 2021 was the third-warmest on record, with the monthly temperature averaging about 8 degrees above normal.
"January was the month that stuck out like a sore thumb," Elliott said, looking back through temperature data. "It was consistently cold."
For the first time since the winter of 2019-2020, temperatures dipped below 10 on the mercury. Jan. 15 was recorded at a low of 7 degrees.
"We had a one-month winter in the lower Susquehanna Valley," Elliott said. "And that one month was January."
It seemed like snow fell about once a month in Lancaster County. After the first measurable snowfall on November 7 (0.3 inches), the next measurable amount of snow happened exactly one month later (0.5 inches), followed by February 13 recording 3.3 inches of snow and March's storm, which produced 3.8 inches.
A House Sparrow on a tree branch outside of Lancaster Central Market on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
A man rides a scooter on Mill Creek Road in Bird-in-Hand on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
The American Flag outside of the Lancaster County Government Center waves in the snowy wind on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
East Orange Street near Plum Street in Lancaster City on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Snow drifts accross a portion of Rockvale Road in Lancaster on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Snow drifts accross a portion of Route 30 near Eastbrook Road in Lancaster on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
A man rides a scooter on Cherry Hill Road in Ronks on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
"You don't usually see that type of pattern," Elliott said. "We were kind of in a snow hole."
Snowstorms frequented the Northeast this winter, but nearly all the big storm systems seemed to miss the Susquehanna Valley on all flanks.
"That's what really stands out to me about the winter, we were missed on all flanks with bigger snowfalls," he said. "Northern Pa., D.C.-Baltimore area, New Jersey, New York City, Pittsburgh, West Virginia — you know, all those areas had heavier snowfall."
As far as what this winter means for next year, Elliott will leave that to Poor Richard and the almanac.
"Trying to use what happened this winter to predict next winter — it doesn't really work," he said. "It's really tough to find a year-to-year pattern with snow. It really depends on the state of La Nina or El Nino. That plays a big role in how much snow we'll get here in Lancaster."
The weather has been rapidly changing from freezing cold to mid-70s in the past month, and that's likely to continue into the first few weeks of April.
Elliott predicts that April will average about 2 to 4 degrees below normal for the month. And according to the National Weather Service in State College, nighttime temps on Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be around 40 degrees or cooler.
