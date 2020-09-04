Labor Day holiday travelers can look forward to cheap gas and nice weather as they head to their destinations this weekend.

And while the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects fewer travelers, those who do hit the road could see the lowest gas prices in 16 years.

Meanwhile, dry weather with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s will be the norm here and at nearby beach destinations.

Weather

The forecast for Pennsylvania and nearby beach destinations in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey include sunny, warm days through Monday.

Locally, today will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 78, before the holiday weekend wraps up with sunny days on Sunday and Monday. The high on both days will be 82 and 83 degrees, respectively.

Sunny and humid weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and mid- to upper 80s will greet beachgoers today through Monday at Bethany, Dewey and Rehoboth beaches in Delaware, Ocean City in Maryland and the Wildwoods in New Jersey, according to AccuWeather.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists several states with high amounts of COVID-19 cases. It recommends people quarantine for 14 days upon returning from these states.

Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey were not on the list Thursday. The list is available to view here.

Gas

With a gallon of regular gas predicted to fall to $2.19, many travelers may choose to take longer trips.

On Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.23, according to GasBuddy. In the Lancaster metro area, the price was $2.57, 5 cents more than the state average.

Delaware’s average was $2.26, Maryland’s was $2.28 and New Jersey’s was $2.23.

Turnpike volume

The turnpike commission expects fewer travelers this holiday weekend, a continuing trend blamed on the coronavirus pandemic,

“We are anticipating there to be fewer than 3 million vehicles traveling the PA Turnpike starting today through Tuesday ...,” commission CEO Mark Compton said in a Thursday press release.

That represents more than a 15% decline over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the commission.

Today is expected to be the busiest day with 625,000 on the roadway. Saturday’s volume is expected to be 475,000, while 400,000 motorists are expected Sunday and Monday.

Motorists traveling in Pennsylvania over the holiday weekend will notice an increased state police presence.

“... Troopers (will be) taking a zero-tolerance approach toward impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving; as well as speeding,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick.