Monday will bring with it the risk of thunderstorms, which may happen intermittently over the course of the day.

Today's high will be 83 degrees, according to Accuweather. When it's not thunderstorming, it's forecast that Lancaster County will see partly cloudy conditions.

Tonight, the low will be 63 degrees.

Today starts a chain of days that will be in the 80s, which will end on Thursday when the high dips down to 73 degrees. There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday.

