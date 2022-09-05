A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service, with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the beginning of the week.

Widespread thunderstorms and showers early in the week could lead to localized flooding, according to NWS, with expected rainfall over 2 inches.

The end of the week should bring sunnier skies, with some clouds in the evenings.

Here's the forecast for the week:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 3 p.m., with a high near 81.

Monday night: Showers and a possible thunderstorm, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with a chance of thunderstorms and a high near 77.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms throughout the night, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m., and a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 79.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny skies with a high near 83.

Friday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a low around 66.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with partly sunny skies and a high near 83.