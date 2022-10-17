Ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement award from Lancaster city on Saturday, Enelly Betancourt said she still couldn’t believe it was happening.

“I still shake my head when I think about it,” the La Voz Lancaster editor at LNP | LancasterOnline said.

City officials presented Betancourt with the award as recognition for the significant impact she has had on the city’s Hispanic community. She was honored during the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Binns Park in downtown Lancaster.

“I feel honored and extremely grateful to those who chose me for this recognition among so many others who work hard to build relationships and partnerships for the benefit of Hispanics in Lancaster,” Betancourt said.

Held annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic Americans and their contributions to the United States’ society and culture.

Betancourt was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the U.S. in 1982 when she was 18 years old. She was the first manager of WLCH Radio Centro, the first Spanish-language radio station in the region. She also served on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.

In 1994, Betancourt joined Lancaster Newspapers, the predecessor to LNP Media Group, as the editor-in-chief of La Voz Hispana newspaper.

“Journalism is important to me because people need accurate and reliable information to form opinions on what is happening in their community (and around the world) and how their lives are affected by it,” Betancourt said. “Our obligation is to put the interests of the public first, to let them know how they are being governed and what decisions are being made for them.”

Betancourt has volunteered for numerous Lancaster County organizations including the Spanish American Civic Association and Southeast Lancaster Health Services and Hospice. This year, Betancourt was recognized at the Pennsylvania Latino Convention’s Hispanic Heritage Gala as one of the 2022 POWER 100 Who’s Who in Latino Pennsylvania.

“Hispanic culture is diverse and rich in history and traditions, and we are immensely proud of our roots,” Betancourt said. “Hispanic Heritage Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our culture, to reflect and celebrate who we are, and to recognize the contributions we have made to the fabric of American culture on a broader spectrum.”