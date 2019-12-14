La Piazza of Lititz, at 800 Lititz Pike, will be closed this weekend and early next week, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
"We will be closed throughout the weekend and hope to reopen mid next week," La Piazza said in a Facebook post.
The restaurant donned two signs on its door; one saying it was closed, and the other being an order to vacate.
"The structure shall be vacated ... and there shall be no use or occupancy until such time as all noted code violations have been corrected," the orange sign said.
The building has been deemed an unsafe structure and was damaged by vehicular impact, according to the Pennsylvania State Uniform Construction Code.
Lititz Fire Company responded to the restaurant for a vehicle crash into the building Wednesday, Dec. 11, but no further details were available.
A phone call and Facebook message to La Piazza was not answered on Saturday.