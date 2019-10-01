Lancaster County's lone brick and mortar charter school is still on the lookout for its first director of school finance.

Tommy Henley, principal at La Academia Partnership Charter School, said Monday that although the school hoped to pick someone by today, a candidate hasn't been chosen.

The school's founder, the Spanish American Civic Association, currently manages its finances, despite stakeholders sharing concerns over a potential conflict of interest between the two organizations.

The Lancaster County STEM Alliance, for example, has threatened to cease its support over La Academia's close ties with SACA. It gave school leaders until the New Year to bring its business management in-house.

The STEM Alliance has invested nearly $769,000 in the school's improvement efforts.

The STEM Alliance is funded by The Steinman Foundation — a local, independent family foundation that is funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.

Henley has said the school expects to complete the transition away from SACA, who's also the school's landlord and whose president serves on the school board, by the STEM Alliance's deadline.

