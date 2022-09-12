Mark Simms, assistant principal for Columbia Borough high and middle schools, will step into a newly created CEO position at La Academia Partnership Charter School Sept. 26.

La Academia’s board selected Simms from a total of 45 applicants. His starting salary with the school is $113,000.

“It's a tremendous opportunity to remain in the community at a school that has a world of potential, and just to be able to steer that ship,” Simms said.

The nearly 25-year old charter school located at 30 N. Ann St. in Lancaster city formerly included CEO duties as part of the responsibilities held by its principal. Principal Amy Ferg said as the school has grown over the years, it’s become harder for one person to handle both roles.

“The creation of the position will allow Mrs. Ferg and her leadership team to focus on the creation and full implementation of a school-wide Project Based Curriculum, complimenting the current administration and advancing La Academia into the future,” read a statement released by the La Academia board.

The tuition-free charter school, Ferg said, operates like a district which typically has principals overseeing daily building operations while a superintendent works with the state and district operations. La Academia serves approximately 220 students in grades six through 12.

“I'm really excited to have Mark come on board and then have someone with the experience that he has to work with,” said Ferg, who’s worked at the school for 15 years.

Simms, a lifelong Lancaster city resident, has occupied several education roles in Lancaster county and surrounding counties since starting as an assistant director of supplemental education for Penn Manor High School in 1993. He was also one of the first teachers at La Academia in 1999, when he worked a brief stint as an English teacher there.

“It’s coming full circle for me,” Simms said. “It’s coming back home …. It just brings me back into the community where I was born and raised.”

From 2012 to 2021 Simms was the principal at Jackson Middle School, – formerly Edward Hand Middle School - at 431 S. Ann St. He retired from that role but came out of retirement to work, first with Columbia Borough, and now La Academia.

“As things transpired, I think what was in my wheelhouse and what became readily available in retirement was what I know best: education and kids and schools,” Simms said. “When Columbia asked me to return it was sort of a no brainer. I didn't realize even after just being off just a couple of months, this was my love, this was my passion. And I still had that itch and it was just easy to return.”

He received a bachelor’s degree in education from Cheyney University and a master’s in education from Temple University.

By partnering with the School District of Lancaster, the Spanish American Civic Association, Lancaster Stem Alliance, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and the New Tech Network, La Academia serves as an educational alternative for children regardless of socioeconomic and educational background, according to its website.