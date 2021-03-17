Tommy Henley, who was hired in 2019 to right the ship at a struggling Lancaster city charter school, is leaving his post to take an administrative role in the School District of Lancaster.

Henley, principal and CEO of La Academia Partnership Charter School, will join Abie Benitez as the 11,000-student school district’s second director of schools, the Lancaster school board confirmed in a vote Tuesday night. Together, Henley and Benitez will supervise and evaluate principals throughout the district. The job opened up after former director of schools Josh Keene became assistant superintendent of the Annville-Cleona School District.

Henley, 27, takes the job two years after moving to Lancaster as a self-proclaimed “turnaround” principal and taking over La Academia, perennially one of the county’s lowest-performing schools.

La Academia — which serves economically disadvantaged students, of whom more than 90% Hispanic students in grades six through 12 — experienced marked improvement when Henley came on board.

Enrollment has grown from 170 to 240 students; students have shown 30% growth in math and English language arts; daily attendance rates climbed from 65% to 93%; staff retention has reached 96%; student and parent satisfaction has soared to 98%, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic, however, has reversed, or halted, much of that progress. About half of students are completing work remotely — the school has been remote since November 2020 — and a large percentage of students are failing at least one course, including 45% of sixth graders.

Henley, whose last day at La Academia is June 30, said he has his work cut out for him in the coming months to steer La Academia back in the right direction. That means having tough conversations with students, parents and educators as they work to solidify a plan to restore and improve learning opportunities moving forward.

“We don’t have time to waste,” he said. “We need to have the same intentionality and urgency that we had a year ago when the pandemic started.”

‘Bittersweet’

Henley said leaving La Academia is “bittersweet” but insisted he’s in Lancaster for the long haul.

“I realize that leaving after two years at La Academia might seem like a shock,” he said, “but I’m still committed to this community.”

School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and the school board’s vision to restore equity and improve outcomes for students of color are mainly what inspired Henley to take this new job, he said. If Henley, who is Puerto Rican, does his job well, he said, that means making a difference in the lives of thousands of students of color.

“We believe every child in our community deserves an excellent education,” Rau said of Henley’s hiring in a statement. “While in some ways, charter schools ‘compete’ for our students, we pay close attention to their outcomes. We are very impressed with the success Mr. Henley has had in leading La Academia.”

As part of the move, Henley will receive a raise, from $107,000 a year to $112,500.

The La Academia board of directors has not chosen Henley’s replacement, according to board Secretary Christopher Boyd.

“We stand steadfast to our commitment to building a dynamic learning community sustained by partnerships that will transform today’s learners into tomorrow’s leaders through innovative instruction, comprehensive student supports, cultural competency, and work-based learning,” Boyd said.

Henley is pursuing a doctorate in education and his superintendent letter of eligibility from Millersville University. He holds a master’s degree in Latin American literature in culture from Northeastern Illinois University.