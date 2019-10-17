LNP|LancasterOnline stops out at Lancaster Catholic High School for this week's L-L Football Update show, sponsored by Kegel's Produce.
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three first-place Crusaders (6-1 league, 7-1 overall) are busy preparing for this Friday's matchup with second-place Donegal (5-2, 5-3). That matchup is discussed at the top of the show, followed by interviews with players Andrew Miklos and Alex Cruz.
The back half of the show features previews on three other Week Nine matchups to keep an eye on: Wilson (3-1, 7-1) at Cedar Crest (3-2, 6-2), Cocalico (3-1, 6-2) at Solanco (2-2, 5-3), and Annville-Cleona (5-2, 5-3) at Elco (5-2, 5-3).
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.