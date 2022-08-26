Harold Ziegler wore a drab-green Korean War-era uniform Friday night as the recently identified remains of an Army soldier killed in that war arrived back in Lancaster County with a Pennsylvania State Police procession.

Ziegler didn’t know Donald Mylin Born, a Lancaster city resident who enlisted five days after his 17th birthday on June 10, 1948, and was killed two years later at the start of the so-called Forgotten War.

But the men shared a bond of military service to country.

“It's important that we give each other a proper sendoff. Whether you know him or not, that's not important,” said Ziegler, 77, a Vietnam veteran from Ephrata and military collector — hence his uniform choice.

Ziegler was one of dozens of veterans, including Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons, who turned out at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory in Manheim Township on a hot Friday night to pay their respects to Born.

Amber Hogan, Born’s great niece, and other relatives went to Philadelphia International Airport earlier in the day to accompany Born back from Hawaii. Born will be buried Tuesday with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Hogan, of West Lampeter Township, was the half-brother of Hogan’s late grandmother, Betty Shue.

“My grandma wanted nothing more than to bring her half brother home. And that's what we're doing. Of course, it's emotional but … it's like the final puzzle piece.”

Shue donated a blood sample in 1999 in hopes that it might help experts one day bring her brother home. Shue died in 2012.

Born’s identification

The Department of Defense’s Korean War Disinterment Project notified Hogan on June 28 that forensic investigators had confirmed that a soldier’s remains were Born’s.

Born was serving in Japan when he received orders to deploy to Korea for combat duty with Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Born arrived near the city of Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula on July 28, 1950. South Korean, American and allied forces operating under a United Nations mandate were bottled up at the southern tip of the peninsula, desperately fighting to hold back the North Korean invasion force.

“Pfc. Born was believed to have been killed west of Chinju on July 30, 1950, either while arriving on the field or during the subsequent fighting,” according to the historical account provided to Hogan. Records indicate he was probably shot by a rifle and hit by artillery.

Remains that would turn out to be Born’s were recovered in a farmer’s field in January 1951 near Chinju, according to the Defense Department. They were designated “X-220 Masan” and were initially interred in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Masan, Korea.

Later, the remains of all unidentified Korean War remains were reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, often referred to as “the Punchbowl” as it lies inside a dormant volcano’s crater.

Scientists used anthropological analysis — measuring and weighing bones and estimating the height and race of the person they came from, among other things — along with circumstantial evidence and DNA to confirm Born’s identity, according to the Defense Department.