Former NBA star and Kobe Bryant died Sunday when his private helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, TMZ is reporting.
At least three other people were in the helicopter, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at least five people died in the crash, according to Business Insider.
Bryant, a native of the Philadelphia suburbs, spent 20 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the third all-time scorer in the NBA and won five NBA championships.
This story will be updated.