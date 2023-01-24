A fire damaged Knight and Day Diner early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at 12:30 a.m. and mostly damaged the outside of the Manheim Township restaurant, according to manager Charity Weidman. The restaurant is on Lititz Pike in the Shoppes at Bloomfield Village.

Nobody was injured and everyone was able to get out of the restaurant safely, Weidman said.

A fire marshal has not yet ruled on the cause of the fire.

Weidman hopes the diner will reopen Wednesday.

"We know that our customers, they've been calling," Weidman said. "The most important thing is that we will be open and we'll be back in business very shortly."