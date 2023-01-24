A fire damaged Knight and Day Diner in Manheim Township early Tuesday morning, but the eatery reopened later that day.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m., damaging the outside of the restaurant, according to manager Charity Weidman. The restaurant is on Lititz Pike in the Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, across from Brethren Village retirement community.

Scott Little, Manheim Township Fire Rescue chief, said firefighters found "a small exterior mulch fire" by the entrance. Little confirmed the fire didn't enter the restaurant, but smoke had to ventilated from it.

There were no injuries. Crews were at the scene for about an hour.

A fire marshal has not yet ruled on the cause of the fire.