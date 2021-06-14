A Manheim Township man threatened to kill a woman and others, then began swinging a kitchen knife, according to Manheim Township police.

Victor M. Lopez, 40, of Manheim Township, was charged with three counts of terroristic threats after telling a woman he was going to “blow her head off” and “kill everyone in the house” during an argument at a residence in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike at 5:49 p.m. on June 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Lopez’s statements frightened the woman, who believed he would shoot her and others as he was aware she had a gun in the residence and had tried to find it in the past, police said.

An increasingly agitated Lopez then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the wall behind him, then followed the woman outside with it, police said. Lopez then entered the woman’s vehicle and backed up with her standing behind the car.

The woman later told investigators she believed Lopez was going to kill her and her children as he was swinging the knife, and that “he had no regard for her standing behind the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

Lopez was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on June 24.

Lopez has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of harassment in 2010 and 2020, according to court records.