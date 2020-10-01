Columbia Borough police

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

COLUMBIA: Christopher Barton, Sr., 47, of Columbia, was charged with terroristic threats following a police call to the 300 block of North 2nd Street on Sept. 23.

COLUMBIA: Chelsea Marie Barton, 25, was charged with harassment following a police call to the 300 block of North 2nd Street on Sept. 23.

East Cocalico Township police

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DENVER: Kalvin Z. Weaver, 22, of Denver, was charged with indecent exposure following an incident at a business in the 300 block of Main Street. A witness said she saw Weaver masturbating in his vehicle, police said.

Ephrata Borough police

ASSAULT

EPHRATA: Bryson S. Puryear, 25, of Ephrata, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana following a request for police to the intersection of Wenger Drive and Church Avenue on Sept. 23. After a victim, who was driving, attempted to signal Puryear to move from the middle of the roadway, Puryear allegedly charged toward the victim with a knife, police said. As officers arrested Puryear, he kicked an officer three times, according to police.

DUI

EPHRATA: Nicholas J. Brown, 57, of Gap, was charged with DUI while operating a commercial vehicle following a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Schoeneck Road and Hackman Road on Sept. 15. Brown was operating a tractor trailer transporting milk and lost control, overturning the truck.

HIT-AND-RUN

EPHRATA: Jonathan Salinas, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and accidents involving unattended property following a police call to the intersection of South State Street and South Reading Road on Sept. 7. A vehicle operated by Salinas was observed leaving the scene in which a vehicle struck a power control box, knocking out power to residents near the aforementioned intersection, according to police.

THEFT

EPHRATA: Edward Joseph Matthew Donnegan, 30, of East Earl, was charged with retail theft following a police call to a store on the 800 block of East Main Street on Sept. 19. Donnegan is accused of stealing more than $395 worth of merchandise from the shop. He left his wallet behind at the store when he left without paying for the items, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Tommy Do, 26, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and four other traffic and drug offenses following a traffic stop on the 600 block of East Front Street on Sept. 5. Do was under the influence of the controlled substance Delta-9 THC, according to a test of his blood sample, police said.

LITITZ: Tai Jordan Stern, 18 of Lititz, was charged with DUI and three other drug-related offenses following a traffic stop on Kissel Hill Road in the area of Sutter Place on Sept. 22, police said.

LITITZ: Joshua A. Peterson, 22, of Lititz, was charged with DUI following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Broad Street and East Market Street on Sept. 14. Police allege he was under the influence of alcohol. Peterson refused a breath test, according to police.

New Holland police

DRUGS

EARL TWP.: Jason Bredbenner, 36, of York, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a call for police to the Comfort Inn on West Main Street. Bredbenner had a warrant for his arrest for walking away from a halfway house days earlier, police said, and Bredbenner had a large amount of cash with him, along with the aforementioned drugs and packaging supplies commonly used to sell it.