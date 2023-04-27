A Kinzers man was sentenced to least 16 years in prison Friday after being convicted last year of multiple sexual assault offenses.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Victor Smith, 43, to 16 to 35 years in state prison. Smith also must register as a lifetime sexual offender, as required by Megan’s Law.

In September 2022, a jury convicted Smith of sexually assaulting two minors between 2010 and 2015, according to previous reporting.

During the three-day trial, evidence showed that Pennsylvania State Police first spoke with one of the victims in September 2020. The abuse came to light when one of the victims started having nightmares about the attacks.

Two additional victims eventually came forward. Smith is currently facing charges against the third victim in Smyrna, Delaware.

Smith was found guilty of raping a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors as well as corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

During sentencing, Smith’s counsel said Smith was willing to get treatment in prison, according to a news release by the DA’s office.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa brought up that prison calls showed Smith saying he wanted to make bail pre-sentencing and that he had a “plan” to flee once he made bail. Ponessa pointed out that the prosecution had to raise Smith’s bail to $8 million, so he couldn’t run.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.