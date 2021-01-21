'Kind, gracious and wonderful': Readers react to beloved Tony Wang's restaurant closing permanently

After closing last March due to COVID-19 precautions, businessman Tony Wang announced last week his namesake restaurant in East Lampeter Twp. is closed permanently because of the pandemic's hardships.

The closure marks the end of a nearly four-decade career for the 73-year-old Tony Wang who has said he was in longtime pursuit of “the American dream.” Wang is also experiencing health issues as he continues treatments for throat cancer that have left him unable to speak.

“He wanted everybody to know he loved all his customers. He asked me to tell you that,” Patricia Wang said in a phone interview with LNP reporter Chad Umble earlier this week. “He’s very grateful for being part of this community.”

News of the restaurant's closure prompted hundreds of reactions from our readers.

Here's what LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook followers had to say following the closure of Tony Wang's.

“I remember going there with Rosie. They were always very nice and sweet. Gave great food, and gave good portions. Hopefully him and his wife have a good retirement.” — Joshua Hendrix Marley

“Well this sure is heartbreaking. Best Chinese Cuisine anywhere. Sauces were perfect and egg drop soup got me through many Crohn's flares. Missing you all so much, praying for your future and health. God bless you.” — Lisa Johnson Bowman

“Tony was always so gracious whenever we went there. And I loved the food. I remember going there for a Chinese new year dinner that they were serving and he noticed that I wasn’t eating one of the courses. I explained to him that I was allergic to shellfish and he went back in the kitchen and whipped up a dish for me. I was stunned and appreciative and have been a loyal customer ever since. So sorry to hear about his throat cancer. My dad had it and was able to beat it. Prayers for the same for Tony!” — Lisa Woelfle Bitler

Eliza Booth “This is very sad. My picture of when I was 5 years old was on the wall all these years. When our family moved to Lancaster County we went to Tony Wang's early on. Tony was there and he was eating noodles at a little table and I walked up to him because I was 5 and wondered what he was eating and he pulled a chair up and let me try his noodles. Then I got my picture with him. It was a good memory and I'm really sad to see this restaurant close.” — Eliza Booth

“I met you when you first voted (in my district) , and loved the enthusiasm you had — enjoyed your restaurant very much, and your desire to help all who came, and the attention you showed to all. Thank you for all you have done, and showed us how to be as persons.” — Beryl Frey

“Peter and I loved this restaurant and always spoke with Tony when he was on site. His graciousness as well as those who worked there was the cherry on top of the wonderful meals that we shared there. May the Lord bless and keep all of you as we continue to pray for Tony 's healing.” — Joyce Hill

“So sad, we have been watching for any changes. The food was wonderful, but we loved talking to Tony. I said my first name and he knew our order. If he saw me he asked where or how my husband was. He gave us extra sauce no charge. Many prayers for your future Tony. You will be missed.” — Helen Tawney

“Very sorry to hear this, Tony and Patricia. We were patrons for years. We will be pray for you. After fleeing China, you are no doubt devastated to see the direction our country is going. Best wishes.” — Jessie Hank Tenney

“We will miss this restaurant and the Wang family. Tony is a kind and wonderful man. And, I always enjoyed seeing his wife when she used to be there. You are missed. Thank you for providing delicious food to our community for many, many years. God bless you both.” — Beth Cruver Mellinger

Related articles