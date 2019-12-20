After spending his entire adult life behind bars, convicted killer Jose Nieves is being considered by the Board of Pardons for a commutation today, which would let the now 61-year-old man out of prison and on to parole for the rest of his life.

His hearing is expected to take place this morning.

Here's a look at how the murder of service station owner John Herr -- and the subsequent arrest and court proceedings involving his killers -- played out in the Lancaster newspapers from 1976 to 1981.

John Herr slain

On Dec. 21, 1976, John H. Herr, 57, was stabbed during a robbery of his Mobil service station on Columbia Avenue, near Leisure Lanes bowling alley. Left bleeding on the floor of his garage, Herr died of hemorrhaging after suffering a single stab wound to the back. Herr had lived above the service station with his wife and two of his children. He had operated the station for 20 years, and was the owner, manager and sole employee - though his children sometimes helped out.

The Dec. 22, 1976, Intelligencer Journal reported that police had no clues about the killer.

Unrelated robbery

The very next day, the Intelligencer Journal reported that two young men -- Robert Lee Weaver, 20, and Jose Enrique Nieves Jr., 18 -- were arrested and charged with the Dec. 5 knifepoint robbery at at service station in Mountville.

Police said they were questioning the pair about the Herr killing, but still insisted that there was "no apparent link between the (robbery) suspects and the murder."

Murder charges

About two weeks later, on Jan. 6, 1977, Weaver and Nieves were charged with the murder of John Herr. The two suspects were arrested at Lancaster County Prison, where they were still being held on charges stemming from the Dec. 5 knifepoint robbery in Mountville. Police said tips from the public were instrumental in connecting Weaver and Nieves to the murder.

Suicide attempt

Twelve days later, on Jan. 18, 1977, Nieves attempted to ill himself in his jail cell. The New Era reported that prison guards found him trying to hang himself by his bedsheets. After the incident, Nieves was placed in a hospital cell for observation.

Closed hearing

On Feb. 17, 1977, Weaver and Nieves had their preliminary hearings before District Magistrate Stella V. Caldwell. In an unusual move, Caldwell granted a defense request to exclude the public and the press from the hearing, claiming that the intense media coverage the case had already received could be prejudicial to an eventual trial jury.

In Nieves' case, the closed hearing was largely irrelevant: He had by that point fired three attorneys (James Sorentino, Louis Farina and David Wedge) and his latest attorneys - Frank A. Lopez of Brooklyn and Wallace Worth of Allentown - did not appear at the hearing.

Surprise plea

By May of 1977, Nieves was on his way to trial. As of May 17, his attorney had filed (and was waiting for rulings on) a motion for a continuance, a motion for change of venue and an application to suppress certain police evidence.

But the very next day, Nieves surprised the court - and anyone following the case in the media - by entering a guilty plea. By the end of the day, Nieves had been sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Final appeals

Nieves' accomplice, Weaver, was found guilty of second-degree murder in September 1977 after a trial in Schuykill County, following the granting of a change of venue request in June of that year. Weaver wasn't actually sentenced until 1981, however, as his attorney, Lawrence Ruggiano of Lititz, died while his case was under appeal. Like Nieves, he was also sentenced to life in prison.

Over the the same period of time, Nieves also unsuccessfully appealed his case to state and federal courts, contending that he had ineffective legal counsel.

He remains in prison to this day.

