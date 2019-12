The state Board of Pardons was scheduled Friday to hear life-sentence commutation applications from around the state.

The list of commutations cases, according to Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s office:

Robert Atland, 60, York County, 1 st Degree, 40 years served

James E. Dorsey, 44, Allegheny County, 1st Degree, 23 years served

Dennis Horton, 49, Philadelphia, 2 nd Degree, 26 years served

Lee A. Horton, 54, Philadelphia, 2nd Degree, 26 years served

Degree, 26 years served Robert L. Madison, 63, Philadelphia, 1 st Degree, 41 years served

Francisco M. Mojica, Jr., 57, Philadelphia, 2nd Degree, 27 years served

Degree, 27 years served Jose E. Nieves, 61, Lancaster, 2 nd Degree, 42 years served

Charles J. Schrott, Jr., 64, Allegheny County, 1st Degree, 36 years served

Degree, 36 years served Freddy Butler, 72, Montgomery County, 1 st Degree, 49 years served

Edward C. Printup, 59, Dauphin County, 1st Degree, 38 years served