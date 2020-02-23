Two people were killed in a fire in West Hempfield Township Saturday night, fire officials said.

The fire was at 3141 Marietta Avenue, and began shortly before midnight, West Hempfield Township Fire Chief Joe Ney said. Two occupants were trapped in the house and were unable to escape.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's coroner, did not release the identities of the two people killed, and said he needed to notify relatives first.

One of the owners of the house, Paulin Labarriere, was at the Marietta Avenue home on Sunday morning with extended relatives.

He said that he was at work at the time of the fire.

Three others were able to get out of the house, Ney said.

Around 12:40 a.m., firefighters were evacuated from the house due to dangerous conditions, Ney said. As one firefighter attempted to make his way out, his legs fell through the floor, Ney said. The firefighter was taken to the hospital and was treated for second-degree burns, Ney said.

The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., Ney said.

A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Ney said. The fire marshal is concentrating on the basement of the house, Ney said.

A portion of Marietta Avenue was closed from 11:50 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. while

The fire comes less than a week after an apartment fire killed one woman in Elizabethtown Monday morning, and is the third fatal fire of the year.