ALEX GELI

AGELI@LNPNEWS.COM

The superintendent of Lancaster County’s largest school district spent six hours testifying in Pennsylvania’s major school funding trial Thursday, painting a dire picture of her district, which she says lacks adequate funding and resources to support students and improve academic performance.

Since Superintendent Damaris Rau arrived at the School District of Lancaster in 2015, she’s observed students — particularly low-income and minority students — suffering from a staff shortage, limited course offerings, deficient after-school enrichment opportunities, outdated textbooks, aging buildings that lacked air conditioning, and insufficient transportation causing students to walk “a mile to school in wet sneakers,” Rau said.

The cause: Lancaster is being shortchanged by the state when it comes to education funding, she said.

“The funding we are receiving is inequitable and does not allow (students) to achieve the standards the state has set forth,” Rau said.

Rau — who has nearly 40 years of experience as an educator, beginning in the poverty-stricken schools of Bronx, New York — testified in the Commonwealth Court case between state political and education officials and six school districts, including Lancaster, several parents and two statewide advocacy organizations.

The latter parties allege the state’s funding system is both inequitable and inadequate, particularly when it comes to districts like Lancaster that have high concentrations of low-income students, minority students and students learning English as a second language.

Rau’s testimony comes a month into the trial, which could have significant ripple effects across the state if the plaintiffs are successful in transforming how Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts are funded.

Attorney Katrina Robson began questioning Rau shortly before lunch and finished around 4 p.m. A brief cross-examination by Anthony Holtzman, a lawyer representing state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, followed until around 5:15 p.m.

Another day of Rau’s testimony is expected today. Matt Przywara, Lancaster’s chief financial and operations officer, is expected to testify after Rau — most likely next week.

In her testimony, Rau covered topics ranging from standardized test scores and graduation rates to the number of support staff and services required to serve the district’s diverse student body.

Rau built her comments around the claim that the state is setting up her students to fail, from kindergarten up. Without adequate resources, she said, the achievement gap widens as students age.

“We let them down starting in elementary school,” Rau said, adding that it’s “heartbreaking” to see students who genuinely want to succeed in school but repeatedly find themselves falling below state standards.

Fewer resources, Rau said, means larger class sizes and less one-on-one enrichment and tutoring, as well as fewer opportunities for practice in the form of homework. Lancaster schools are consistently on the lower end of students earning at least proficient on standardized tests in the county.

Because the district has such a diverse student body, it’s responsible for services — like employing an additional 80 teachers to serve English learners or providing uniforms, internet hot spots and more for the district’s 500 students currently experiencing homelessness — that many other districts don’t have to worry about, Rau said.

So when it comes to hiring more teachers or updating its curriculum or renovating buildings, it’s more difficult to fit it into the budget, Rau said.