A plan to build a car wash on the site of the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill at 1850 Oregon Pike near Roseville Road is expected to face a key vote at the Aug. 23 Manheim Township Commissioners meeting.

The commissioners will decide whether to approve a request from the car-wash’s developers for a zoning addition that would allow car washes by special exception on land such as the 4.25-acre site. The land is zoned B-2, a designation for neighborhood businesses.

The Manheim Township Planning Commission, in an advisory vote, approved the text amendment at its July 21 meeting. In early August an attorney for the developers attended a commissioners’ meeting where it was decided that the text amendment request would be placed on the Aug. 23 agenda.

Earlier proposals to develop the site have drawn attention and controversy. Township zoners rejected a proposal from York-based convenience store chain Rutter’s to develop the site as a convenience store/truck stop in December 2019, then as just a convenience store in June 2020. In both cases, the developments would have far exceeded the B-2 district’s size limits.

In contrast with the December 2019 meeting, which drew about 200 people who voiced loud opposition to Rutter’s plan, there were no comments from the public at the Aug. 9 meeting. Attendance was average – about 20 people – with five or six on Zoom.

Attorney Matt Creme, of the Nikolaus and Hohenadel law firm, represented Riptide Car Wash owners and brothers Ryan, Nelson and Jeff Bollinger, of Lancaster County, at the meeting.

“If you approve the text amendment, it does not approve construction of a motor vehicle wash,” Creme told the commissioners. “You’re allowing them to apply for approval (of a special exception) from the (Manheim Township) Zoning Hearing Board.”

With approval from the zoning hearing board, the project would move into the land development phase.

The plan would need approval from the Manheim Township Planning Commission before going before the commissioners for a final OK, probably “some months from now,” Creme said.

“We have an idea of what the plan might look like, but it’s not complete,” Creme said. “It’s still in the design process.”

The brothers would raze the 22,000-square-foot Stauffers store, which closed in June 2018 after 54 years of operation, and replace it with a 5,200-square-foot car wash.

This would be their second Riptide Car Wash in the area. The first is at 1056 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township, near a Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store and garden center.

