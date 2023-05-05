Kevin Ressler, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Lancaster County, is leaving to lead a Coatesville nonprofit that focuses on heath equity, racial equity and education.

Ressler, 37, will begin as CEO of The Alliance for Health Equity in June.

The Alliance for Health Equity was created in 2001 as a health conversion foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the charitable work of a community hospital, in this case the Brandywine Hospital, after it closed in 2022. It was formerly the Brandywine Health Foundation.

The Alliance distributes about $1.2 million in grants annually and last month, it opened the Equity Health Center in downtown Coatesville to improve access to health care.

Ressler said the new job presents him with a great opportunity and he is leaving the United Way on good terms.

“I feel comfortable being able to leave the United Way because of the leadership that is in place,” Ressler said.

Ressler took the helm of the United Way in January 2020. He succeeded Sue Suter, who retired after five years leading the United Way.

Before that, Ressler was executive director of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for five years.

Ressler lost to Danene Sorace in the May 2017 mayoral primary.