A Kentucky man has been charged with multiple felonies after repeatedly raping and assaulting two young girls, according to Lancaster city police.

Miciale Johanna Alexander, 28, of Covington, Kentucky, raped the girls between January 2017 and December 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Alexander would blindfold the girls and bind their hands behind their backs before assaulting them, police said.

One of the girls was between the ages of 4 and 5 at the time while the other was between 6 and 7 years old.

The assaults took place at addresses on South Queen Street in Lancaster city and in East Petersburg.

Police began looking into Alexander in July 2020, after one of the girls had told them “something had happened to her that was not OK,” according to the affidavit. The girl had been referred to police from the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency.

The second girl was later interviewed by police last week.

Alexander was charged with rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint of a minor, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors.

A city police spokesperson was not aware if Alexander was arrested in Kentucky. Alexander was not in city police custody by Monday evening, court records show.

A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.