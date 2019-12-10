The 12-unit Lancaster Township apartment building destroyed in a Friday fire has been demolished following safety concerns.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal Tim Pray said Monday the cause of the fire at Kensington Club Apartments was left undetermined. He said multiple 5,000-pound HVAC systems on the roof made the burned-out structure unsafe to enter.
No one was injured in the fire that displaced 34 people.
Pray said the fire likely started between the first and second floors and worked its way up, according to interviews with residents and the first fire department on the scene.
Kensington Club Apartment spokesman Ron Simoncini said the company’s construction team will rebuild the structure. He said planning and permitting will likely take a couple of months, followed by six months to a year of construction.
Pray said his rough estimate put the loss at about $2 million, excluding personal property of the residents. Simoncini said it “certainly it will be in the millions” and that the replacement cost won’t be known for a while.
Simoncini previously said Kensington was arranging to relocate displaced families to new apartments on-site. On Monday he said residents in the 11 occupied units in the building next to the one that was demolished are being relocated “because the demolition and reconstruction would have been very disruptive to them.”
Residents of 18 units from both buildings accepted offers to relocated within the complex, Simoncini said Monday. He said the resident of another unit had given notice of intent to vacate before the fire.
Simoncini said incoming residents are required to have renter’s insurance, which will help them recover.
He said in addition to funds the complex provided to temporarily put the displaced in hotel rooms and meet their immediate needs, the community has reached out to help the families, donating household goods ranging from TVs to cribs to housing supplies.
To date, he said, about $4,000 in cash has been collected for Christmas gifts, mostly from staff and vendors. And the Lancaster Barnstormers have donated Christmas trees, and Weis supermarket donated more than $1,000 to restock refrigerators.
Simoncini also noted that the complex is aware of several suspicious collection efforts, and urged those who would like to help the affected residents to do so through the complex by calling 717-299-4317, so it can be distributed directly to them.