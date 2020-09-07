Lancaster native Bob Heisse is overseeing one of the biggest stories of his 40-plus years in journalism.

He’s editor of the Kenosha News, which serves the Wisconsin city that’s been in the national and international news since late August, when police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back.

The city of 100,000 has seen protests, violence and a recently eased curfew. President Trump and presidential hopeful Joe Biden visited.

To lead his newsroom, Heisse, 62, has relied on his experience, including his time as editor of the Centre Daily Times, where he oversaw the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse coverage.

The stories bear similarities.

National media descends — at times with inaccurate community depictions (Heisse calls Kenosha, which sits along Lake Michigan, about 50 miles north of Chicago, the best place he’s lived). Readership surges, especially online. Staff goes into overdrive.

The day after Blake was shot, some 75 national media organizations arrived in Kenosha, but it was a Kenosha News reporter, only, that some locals would talk to, Heisse said.

As with the Sandusky story, “You’re here for the community, to uncover the angles that they want to know about,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Sally Hale, who retired last July as the head of the Associated Press’ Pennsylvania operation, knows Heisse.

Heisse’s Pennsylvania colleagues admired him for his journalistic instincts and news leadership, she said Thursday, noting in particular his work on the Sandusky story.

“He’s a collegial and creative editor who knows how to tackle a big story objectively,” Hale said.

Making, not just covering, news

But as with Sandusky coverage, news decisions have been criticized.

Last Saturday, Daniel Thompson, a Black digital editor at the paper, quit over a headline on coverage of a Blake rally.

The headline: “Kenosha speaker: ‘If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.’” It accompanied a roughly minute-long video.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The New York Times wrote about it.

“The story is about the entire reaction of all the speakers and people in attendance, and that quote is one outlier falling within a flood of positive ones,” Thompson, 30, told the Times.

In a text exchange with Heisse that Thompson posted on Facebook, Thompson said he didn't know if he could associate with the company given the headline, but acknowledged he needed to cool down.

Heisse replied, telling him to cool down and that what the speaker said was a public threat. Thompson responded: "Then I quit."

Heisse defended the coverage, but admitted the headline was “a little bit insensitive” and said he changed it.

“If a white man said what the Black man said, it would be huge news and nobody would be complaining about the headline,” Heisse said.

Heisse praised his staff, which includes about seven or eight reporters.

“We had a reporter see a building blow up at night. It’s stressful. This is our community. We’re watching things be destroyed,” he said, adding it’s been physically and mentally demanding on staff.

“I can’t tell you how hard our journalists work,” he said. “They really don’t get a whole lot of credit by anybody.”

Heisse said his goal since high school, where he edited the McCaskey Vidette, was to become a city editor.

“I always enjoyed writing. I was very curious. I always wanted to make things better,” he said. “I’ve always been a news junkie.”

During summers while studying at Penn State, Heisse interned at the Lancaster Sunday News. In July 1977, he wrote an update on the long-shelved plan — even at that time — to build a bypass connecting Route 23 to New Holland. The never-completed stretch is known as the “goat path.”

Heisse said the internship provided great training. But there wasn’t a spot on staff when he graduated, he recalled, so that led him to a paper in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia.

From there he went to the Patriot News in Harrisburg for 18 years, then to State College and to papers in the Midwest. He joined the Kenosha News in spring 2018.