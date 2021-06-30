YWCA Lancaster will incorporate SafeHouse Lancaster’s programming into its Center for Racial and Gender Equity in a merger that takes effect Thursday.

Adam Hosey, YWCA Lancaster CEO, said the merge is a “pretty natural fit.” The organizations co-hosted sexual assault prevention trainings, and SafeHouse Lancaster participated as panelists for YWCA’s virtual programs Community Now and Listen, Learn & Lead, he said.

“I think most of their founders were ready to move on and be doing similar work but just in different ways,” Hosey said.

SafeHouse co-executive directors and founders Kearasten Jordan and Isaac Etter will not take a position with the YWCA. Both been involved in the merger process since it started in March.

Etter will focus on the tech company Identity he recently started, while Jordan is doing a residency at Millersville University.

“We wanted to get back to the projects that we were doing beforehand,” Etter said. “But we also didn’t want to see SafeHouse disappear. We also recognize the importance of what we created and the impact that it’s had so far.”

Jordan and Etter formed SafeHouse Lancaster in June 2020 as a response to police brutality in Lancaster city and protests related to George Floyd’s death, Etter said. SafeHouse’s mission, according to its website, is to “educate and equip young Black and brown people for activism work and be a resource for training and accountability for local ally owned businesses and organizations.”

Two SafeHouse programs that YWCA will take on are the Anti-Racists Businesses and Community Group (ABC) and the Everyday Activism Academy. ABC is a teaching group for white business owners to get guidance on anti-racist business practices. Everyday Activism Academy trains young Black and brown people to be activists.

“The Y became a really attractive option,” Etter said. “We could see the fruit of all the work we did last year while having a bigger nonprofit behind us.”

Etter said another benefit to the merger is there won’t be a lot of program turnover.

“Lancaster, I feel like has a ton of programs that come and go, and part of us choosing to go with the Y was that we didn’t want SafeHouse to fade and be something that was here and then gone.”

Hosey said the SafeHouse programs work to fulfill their mission to eliminate racism and empower women. For YWCA, the merge offers an injection of youthful energy.

Diversifying YWCA’s hiring practices to include younger employees such as high school and college-aged students is a priority, Hosey said.

SafeHouse media, resources and training coordinator Tess Feiler is joining the YWCA as a part-time employee to ease the transition.

“The biggest positive that we’re going to see here is the fact that we’re keeping our core mission alive,” Etter said.