A man paddling a kayak in the Susquehanna River in Marietta was arrested on the water after he threatened to kill a police officer and tried to escape by paddling down the river over the weekend, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Ira Asa Newton, 45, of no fixed address, was charged with one felony and 13 misdemeanors after police were finally able to pull him from his kayak after he tried to get away, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers first met Newton when they arrived at the Marietta Boat Club on Saturday for a report of a person “intoxicated and cursing out and threatening members of the public,” police said in the affidavit.

Newton was initially just off the shore in his kayak when officers arrived, police said. When he was asked to come to the shore to talk with the officer, Newton responded with more profanity and threatened to kill the officer and his family before paddling down the river.

A nearby fire department provided a boat to officers, who then chased after Newton on the Susquehanna, getting close enough for one of the officers to grab his kayak, according to the affidavit.

Police said that Newton wasn’t cooperative and had to be “picked up and pulled” into the boat.

Newton was slurring his words and an open bottle of vodka was seen in his kayak, police said.

Once handcuffed and laying on the boat floor, Newton kicked one officer in the groin and almost caused him to fall out of the boat, the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Newton continued to threaten the lives of five officers, bystanders and the “children of all parties,” police said.

According to the affidavit, Newton was “barely capable of keeping his kayak afloat and did not appear to be able to paddle effectively.”

Newton refused to submit a chemical test, police said.

He’s currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $50,000 bail, according to court documents.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 7, in front of judge Scott Albert.

Below is a list of his charges:

Felony count of aggravated assault

Misdemeanor count of escape

Misdemeanor count of incapable of safely operating a watercraft after imbibing alcohol or refusal of test

Misdemeanor count of resisting arrest

Misdemeanor count o reckless operation of a watercraft

Six misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats

Three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct