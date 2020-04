A man and his kayak were rescued by emergency crews after being stranded on a small island on the Susquehanna River Tuesday afternoon.

A passerby called 911 around 2:43 p.m. after hearing calls for help coming from the river, radio dispatch said.

The man was stranded on a small island nearby the 2200 block of River Road in Manor Township.

The kayaker, who was not injured, and his boat were brought back to shore around 3:20 p.m.