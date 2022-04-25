Crews searched for a kayaker that went missing along the Conestoga River in Upper Leacock Township on Sunday night.

Crews responded to the area at around 9:26 p.m. Sunday, WGAL reports. No other details about the kayaker or the circumstances surrounding the situation were made clear in the report.

Boats and helicopters assisted with the search Sunday night, according to WGAL's report. CBS21 reports the search was called off sometime early Monday morning, but it is not known when the search will resume.