A kayaker who went missing along the Conestoga River in Upper Leacock Township was found dead Monday, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The kayaker, described as an adult man, was taken to a forensic center where he will undergo an autopsy Wednesday morning, Diamantoni said.

Diamantoni could not release the identity of the man Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. Sunday, WGAL reports. No other details about the kayaker or the circumstances surrounding the situation were made clear in the report.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) told the news agency the 76-year-old kayaker was last heard from at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Boats and helicopters assisted with the search Sunday night, according to WGAL's report. Search crews returned to the river Monday morning to resume the search.

It was not clear exactly when or where the man was found. A kayak and paddle were reported to be found in the water near East Walnut Street with the aid of a helicopter around 1 p.m., according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report.

It was not clear if what was found in the water belonged to the missing kayaker.

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for East Lampeter Township police for additional information were not immediately successful Monday afternoon.