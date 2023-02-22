Democrat Katie Walsh will not seek election to Lancaster City Council this year, leaving one seat open for a candidate who is not an incumbent to join council in 2024.

Walsh, who was appointed to council last year to fill the unexpired term of Xavier Garcia-Molina, confirmed her decision Wednesday in an email statement to LNP | LancasterOnline, though she did not indicate a reason.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve Lancaster City during the appointed two-year term. I wish the candidates, rising and incumbent, well and hope they lead by prioritizing the best interest of all residents when exercising their legislative powers,” Walsh said in the statement.

Walsh was chosen from among 19 applicants in February 2022 to fill the seat of Garcia-Molina, who left council for personal reasons. She will serve out the remainder of her term through the end of the year.

Four seats on City Council are up for election this year: Three are four-year seats, and one is a two-year seat.

Incumbents Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed have already begun the campaign process to serve on council again and secured endorsements from the Lancaster City Democratic Committee.

The committee chose to leave one seat unendorsed to give committee members flexibility to support a candidate of their choice, committee Chairman Marshall Miller previously told LNP. Candidates Tene Darby, Andre Gilbert and Dayna London were not endorsed but have confirmed they will run for council.