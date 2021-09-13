A Kansas man kidnapped a woman, then held her for days in a Dauphin County motel as he repeatedly beat and raped her, according to police in Dauphin County.

Robert Allen Schlegel, 41, of Lyons, Kansas, was charged with kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, intimidating a witness, unlawful restraint, stalking, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Schlegel had already been charged with assaulting and kidnapping the same woman in Kansas in January, but was recently released from custody, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Schlegel followed the woman to Pennsylvania, finding her at her job at a Derry Township restaurant on Sept. 4 and forcing her to leave with him by threatening to kill her family by slitting their throats.

Schlegel then forced the woman to stay with him at the Rio Motel at 60 Washington Avenue in Derry Township for days, threatening to harm her and her family if she ever attempted to leave, police said. Schlegel raped, assaulted her and strangled her during that time.

A passing motorist called 911 after spotting the woman's vehicle at the motel around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the affidavit. Derry Township police arrived to find Schlegel in the motel room where the car was parked and asked to speak with the woman, who had been reported missing days earlier.

Schlegel was arrested without incident and is being held in Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail by Judge Joseph Lindsey on Saturday, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Dominic Pelino at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 21.