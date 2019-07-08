Six juveniles — ranging in age from 11 to 16 — have been charged with vandalizing Ephrata Borough's Grater Park in May and a seventh will be handled through a diversionary program, according to borough police.
The youths knocked over two refrigerators, ransacked the building and splattered green and white paint on the floors and walls, police said. The damage was discovered on May 6 — two days after volunteers from a corporate community outreach program painted the exterior of buildings at the park, located at 300 Cocalico Street.
Charged Friday with criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and trespass were: three boys from Ephrata, ages 11, 13, and 16; a girl, 16, from Ephrata; a boy, 15, from Gap; and a boy 16, from New Holland. They will also be responsible for $800 restitution, police said.
An 18-year-old was present but didn't participate and was not charged, police said. The age of the juvenile being handled through a Youth Aid Panel wasn't provided.