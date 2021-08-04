Four boys were charged with assaulting a 42-year-old man in Lancaster city in July, according to Lancaster city police.

The juveniles range in age from 14 to 16, and are all from Lancaster, police said.

The man sustained a fractured arm and other injuries from the assault, according to police. He was hit and kicked in the assault and needed "immediate medial attention" afterward.

He told police that he was outside his residence when the group approached.

Three of the juveniles were charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, police said. The fourth was charged only conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. All of the juveniles' charges are felonies.

Police said they received several tips after they released photos of the group.

All four turned themselves into Lancaster city police after charges were filed, police said. They were released back to the custody of their parents.