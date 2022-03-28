A man and three juveniles attempted to rob a woman on a Lancaster city street earlier this month, according to city police.

The four suspects, some wearing facemasks, ambushed the woman as she was walking along South Water Street around 4:30 p.m. March 13, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The teens were seen on surveillance footage pushing and pulling the woman onto the street as they attempted to take her bags and other personal items.

Three of the suspects continued to follow the woman and interact with her until she threatened to call police.

Surveillance footage showed the group working together to grab the woman’s belongings and acting as lookouts for each other before and after the robbery, police said.

One of the suspects, Alex Isaiah Lee Dejesus, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery – both felony offenses. The affidavit did not state how Dejesus was identified.

An attorney was not listed for Dejesus in court records.

Two other juvenile suspects were identified by police after being provided a description by the woman. A third suspect, who is also a juvenile, was identified with the help of a school resource officer.

A preliminary hearing for Dejesus has not yet been scheduled, court records show.