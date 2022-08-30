Police in Lancaster city arrested two juveniles following a pursuit Saturday night, during which police say one of the them repeatedly rammed a police cruiser with his vehicle.

A Lancaster City police officer tried to stop a vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Manor Street for a tail light violation. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male, did not stop and intentionally rammed the officer's vehicle as he tried to leave the parking lot, police said in a news release.

The release did not specify how old the boy was.

The driver backed out onto Manor Street and intentionally rammed the officer a second time as the officer tried to follow, police said. The driver then drove backwards down Manor Street when the officer used their police cruiser to push the juvenile's car onto the sidewalk, ending the pursuit. Police said the two other juveniles ran from the fleeing vehicle at some point during the pursuit.

The officer then took the boy into custody, and found one stolen handgun in his possession and another stolen handgun on the floor of the vehicle, police said. The officer also found marijuana and cocaine in the driver's possession, police said.

Police charged the juvenile driver with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing and eluding police, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and two traffic violations.

About half an hour later, officers found and arrested a separate juvenile male who matched the description of the juveniles who fled from the vehicle after a short foot pursuit on Crystal Street. Officers saw the juvenile walking and "clutching his waistband" as if he was holding a firearm at the time, police said.

Officers determined the juvenile was not involved in the earlier pursuit, but found a stolen handgun and crack cocaine in his possession, police said. He also had a warrant for his arrest and was a reported runaway. Police charged him with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Both are currently being charged as juveniles.