A 17-year-old smashed a door and forced his way into a home in the 700 block of Pond Vista Lane in Penn Township on Monday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The boy was already on a home monitoring system and home detention from a previous juvenile conviction, police said.

When he got into the house after “smashing out a door,” the people inside hid, police said, because they knew the boy and he had “threatened them with harm” before.

Police said they arrested the 17-year-old without incident and that the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Probation “directed that the juvenile be committed into a secure detention facility” for violating previous probation, police said.

The boy is being charged with a felony count of burglary, terroristic threats, intimidation of witnesses and other related offenses, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: