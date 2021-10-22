A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and dozens of related charges after he shot two people in Park City Center on Sunday afternoon, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced Friday.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, of Locust Street, got into a fight with Elijah Deliz, 18, in the J.C. Penney wing near center court shortly before 2:30 p.m., then pulled a stolen handgun and fired two shots, Adams said. One hit Deliz in the thigh and the other struck an uninvolved 30-year-old female standing next to a child, Adams said.

Then, an armed civilian shopping in the mall with his wife hurried over to the scene. Sanchez fired another round during the struggle that struck a wall less than a foot away from the civilian, who Adams identified only as a 50-year-old man. That prompted him to shoot three times at Sanchez, Adams said.

Sanchez’s gun came to rest on the floor, and the civilian kicked the gun away and held Sanchez at gunpoint until police arrived, Adams said.

The entire altercation lasted two minutes, Adams said.

Adams credited the armed man with likely preventing other people from serious injury or death, saying his actions were justified.

"This incident certainly could have been much worse," she said.

The man will not be charged. The mall has a policy prohibiting weapons, but Adams said that policy is trumped by state law and the man was legally carrying his gun.

Adams said she watched a video of the police interview with him.

"He was visibly distraught at the entire situation," she said. "He expressed concern for the juvenile … And I could tell he was wrestling with the decision that he made and the choice that he felt that he had to make."

Several videos posted to social media, as well as interviews with witnesses, capture the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

One three-minute clip shows the man who intervened. He is wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black ball cap with sunglasses perched on the bill. He holds a small handgun with both hands, pointing it at Sanchez, who is on the ground.

“Roll over on your stomach! Now!,” he yells. Sanchez wearing black pants and a black hoodie, appears to be bleeding slightly from the face. He is conscious and moving.

Another mall employee then gives first aid to Sanchez.

"Gun violence anywhere is unacceptable, but it is particularly unnerving when it happens on a Sunday afternoon in a crowded shopping mall filled with vulnerable children, families and seniors," Adams said. "It is equally disturbing that the shooter was a 16-year-old juvenile who was armed with a stolen gun. This entire incident that led to the safety of innocent civilians being put in danger is simply outrageous and we are committed to seeing justice is served."

Besides the two counts of attempted homicide, Sanchez is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and 52 count of reckless endangerment — for endangering other people nearby during the shooting — and one count each of illegal firearms possession, firearms to be carried by a minor, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing, Adams said.

Staff writer Alex Geli contributed to this report.

Watch the livestream below: