Justo Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and related charges for abducting and killing Linda Stoltzfoos, the young Amish woman who went missing last June as she walked home from church in Upper Leacock Township.

Smoker will get 35 1/2 years to 71 years in prison and faces a potential exposure on the parole violation of about 17 years.

Stoltzfoos' family was not in court but were in agreement with the decision, according to Sam Blank, a family spokesman.

At a press conference following the court proceedings, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Smoker pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that required him to lead investigators to where Stoltzfoos' body was.

"This effectively is a life sentence for Smoker," Adams said.

Smoker apologized to the family. "I thought I would know what to say but what words can I say other than I am sorry, to Linda's family, the community, and my supporters."

He said he has thought about Stoltzfoos and the life he cut short. "I robbed the family of time and memories."

He turned to his family, who was in the courtroom, and apologized, saying he was raised better than this and loved better than this.

President Judge David Ashworth said Smoker committed a "cowardly and despicable action" and is a "predator of the worst kind."

Smoker told investigators where Stoltzfoos's body was back in April; Ashworth acknowledged that without the plea agreement, investigators likely never would have been able to find the body.

Smoker, 35, of Paradise, also pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime.

By his plea, Smoker acknowledged prosecutors' theory of the case:

Last June 20 and 21, Smoker had been driving his red Kia Rio along country roads where Stoltzfoos lived, stalking Amish females.

The day before Stoltzfoos disappeared, Smoker bought two pairs of latex gloves. The next day, in the hours before her disappearance, he bought two eight-packs of disposable gloves and five pairs of shoe laces.

A Beechdale Road homeowner’s security camera recorded the last time Stoltzfoos was seen, around 12:40 p.m. on June 21, Father's Day. The footage shows a Kia pulling off onto a farm lane out of view, then a man approaching Stoltzfoos. Both people then cross the road and a figure can be seen in the passenger seat as the car continues south on Beechdale. The farm lane is about four-tenths of a mile from the Stoltzfoos family home.

Smoker killed Stoltzfoos soon after abducting her by strangling her and stabbing her once in the neck, according to prosecutors and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The cause of death was asphyxia -- lack of oxygen to the brain -- as a result of strangulation and suffocation, with the stab wound a contributing factor.

Adams also said the autopsy revealed vaginal trauma indicative of sexual assault.

Smoker initially buried Stoltzfoos near a business on Harvest Lane in Ronks, where her bra and stockings were found by investigators on July 10. Within days, he moved the body and reburied it up to 42 inches deep on Amtrak property behind Dutchland Inc., on Rte. 41 south of Gap. Adams said Smoker moved Stoltzfoos' body on June 23 after he realized the initial burial site was close to where she lived.

Smoker had worked for the business and was arrested there on July 10 and initially charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.. The area had previously been targeted in the search for Stoltzfoos, though the location where her remains were found on April 21 is not easily accessible, Adams said at the time it was discovered.

Adams also confirmed during Friday's press conference that Smoker escorted police to where Stoltzfoos' body was.

Prosecutors added the homicide charge on Dec. 21 -- exactly six months after Stoltzfoos went missing -- after revealing that DNA samples collected by swabbing Smoker's cheeks matched DNA samples found on Stoltzfoos' undergarments.

Stoltzfoos was given a proper burial on April 26 at the Myers Cemetery on East Eby Road, just a couple miles far from the Stoltzfoos’ family home.

Smoker had been released from state prison in February 2019 after serving the minimum of a 12-1/2- to 30-year sentence for a series of armed robberies he committed in 2006 with his brother.