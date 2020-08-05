A Paradise Township man accused of kidnapping Amish teenager Linda Stoltzfoos has been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Justo Smoker, 34, is charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment in the disappearance of 18-year-old Stoltzfoos.

Smoker appeared in person on Wednesday with a neutral expression on his face, wearing green prison jumpsuit, with handcuffs on and his ankles shackled together.

A formal arraignment date has not yet been set.

Five Amish men were in attendance on Wednesday and the rest of the court gallery had about 20 people total, including members of the media.

Evidence

Stoltzfoos was last seen as she was walking home from church on Beechdale Road on June 21, authorities said. She is still missing.

Few new details were revealed by investigators at Wednesday's preliminary hearing that were not already made public after Smoker's arrest in July.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's office combed through every detail of the affidavit during the two-and-a-half-hour hearing at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown showed the judge photos from multiple surveillance cameras depicting Stoltzfoos, Smoker's vehicle and an image which shows what police said is Smoker and Stoltzfoos walking to his car.

Christopher Tallarico, the county's chief public defender who is representing Smoker, called the images that show people "pixels" and said there's no exact way to prove it was Stoltzfoos from the video alone.

East Lampeter Township police detective Christopher Jones, who investigated the case, said that as of Wednesday morning, there were no changes to her bank account.

Stoltzfoos’ stockings and bra were found buried less than a foot deep in a wooded area at 3104 Harvest Drive, police said. Smoker’s cell phone information places him at the address only hours after Stoltzfoos was last seen.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During the preliminary hearing, Pennsylvania State Trooper Kory Wardrop said a zip tie was also found in the area where Stoltzfoos' bra and stockings were discovered.

Det. Jones also testified and said the bra was dirty, but didn't appear to be underground for a long period of time. Two days later, Smoker’s vehicle was spotted at the same address. A man reported Smoker’s “suspicious vehicle” to police, and said that he saw the driver walk around the building and look into the windows and doors before leaving and returning a short while later, according to the affidavit. The vehicle drove away before a Pennsylvania State Trooper could make contact with the driver.

On the day that Stoltzfoos was kidnapped, surveillance footage from a nearby homeowner security footage shows Smoker’s red Kia Rio pulling off out of view on Beechdale Road at 12:36 p.m. The footage also shows a male approach a female dressed in white, police said.

Within seconds, both people walk in the direction of the Kia Rio, police said. The vehicle then leaves with an white object in the passenger seat.

Shortly before, a resident of Stumptown Road, which intersects with Beechdale, saw the vehicle drive towards Stoltzfoos’ church and then turn around on a nearby road. The vehicle returned around again, it paused for a minute, and then began traveling west on Stumptown Road. The resident said there was only one occupant in the vehicle when he saw it.

A couple also told police that they saw the red Kia driving down Amish Road around with an Amish woman in the passenger seat. The woman was wearing "church clothes" and it struck the witness as odd because the Amish woman in the passenger seat was wearing a black head covering, which wasn't common in that district.

The woman also told police that the Amish passenger "looked at me with pleading eyes," Det. Jones told the court on Wednesday.

Assistant district attorney ended by saying that the circumstantial evidence was "certainly enough to convict of kidnapping."

Smoker was released from prison February 2018 after serving the minimum of a 12 ½-to 30-year prison sentence for a string of armed robberies in 2006. Smoker was 21 at the time.

Smoker is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.