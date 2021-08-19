Before he begins serving his 35-½ to 71 year prison sentence for kidnapping and killing Linda Stoltzfoos last June, Justo Smoker must first serve 17-½ years in prison for violating parole from earlier armed robberies, according to the state parole board’s recent ruling.

Both sentences are the maximum possible, meaning Smoker, now 35, will be 87 years old by the time he serves the minimum of his sentence. He will get credit for the year he spent in jail from his arrest in July 2020 to his plea last month.

Effectively, the two sentences all but assure Smoker will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The state parole board made its decision Aug. 13.

“It is clear that they agreed that Mr. Smoker is a predator and represents a clear danger to the community and deserves to be incarcerated for as long as legally possible,” Lancaster County District Attorney Adams said Thursday.

On July 23, Smoker admitted abducting the 18-year-old Stoltzfoos on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township on June 21, 2020. She had been walking home from church and was less than a half-mile away from her family’s home.

Smoker drove her to an area in Ronks where he choked her by placing his arm under her neck until she stopped moving, then strangled her with shoelaces around her neck until she stopped breathing. He then stabbed her once in the neck to make sure she was dead.

Smoker buried her body in some woods near a Harvest Drive business. Two days later, upon realizing that the area was close to where Stoltzfoos lived, he dug her body up and reburied it on Amtrak property behind Dutchland Inc., near Gap. Smoker worked at Dutchland at the time.

On April 21, Smoker led investigators to where he buried her and the plea agreement began to take shape. His attorney said Smoker wanted to accept responsibility.

At the time he killed Stoltzfoos, Smoker had been out of prison for about 16 months after serving the minimum of a 12-1/2- to 30-year sentence for a series of armed robberies he committed in 2006 with his brother.

In urging the parole board to impose the maximum backtime for Smoker, Adams wrote, “there is absolutely nothing that would support the parole” and doing so “would unquestionably endanger the community.”

She told the board that Smoker has been committing violent crimes, many targeting the Amish community, since he was 15 and that each crime escalated in severity.