Justo Smoker, the man accused of kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos six months ago, is now charged with her murder.

The 18-year-old Amish woman who vanished while walking home from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township home.

“Given the circumstances of Linda’s disappearance; specifically, that she was forcefully abducted by a stranger, we always feared she suffered a tragic fate,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Monday. “After careful consideration of all of the facts uncovered by the investigation as a whole, we are now in a position – legally – to charge Smoker with murder.”

“Investigators and prosecutors must follow the facts, the evidence and the law to reach conclusions,” Adams said. “A careful review of each of these factors leads us to the inevitable conclusion that Linda is deceased and provides the basis for the filed charges.”

Lancaster County Chief Public Defender Christopher Tallarico, who is representing Smoker, said he was aware prosecutors were contemplating filing the homicide charge, but had no other comment.