Justo Smoker, the man accused of kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos six months ago, is now charged with her murder.

The 18-year-old Amish woman vanished while walking home from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township on June 21.

“Given the circumstances of Linda’s disappearance; specifically, that she was forcefully abducted by a stranger, we always feared she suffered a tragic fate,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Monday in announcing the homicide charge. “After careful consideration of all of the facts uncovered by the investigation as a whole, we are now in a position – legally – to charge Smoker with murder.”

Lancaster County Chief Public Defender Christopher Tallarico, who is representing Smoker, said he was aware prosecutors were contemplating filing the homicide charge, but had no other comment.

Recent DNA evidence found on a stocking of a missing Amish teenager - now presumed dead - helped prosecutors decide to charge Smoker with her death.

Early on the investigation into her disappearance, a witness and Smoker's cell phone data placed him at a business in Ronks, which is between where Stoltzfoos was last seen and his apartment in Paradise Township, according to court documents.

Investigators searched nearby woods and found Stoltzfoos' stockings and bra buried. They had them tested for DNA and recently found out that Smoker’s DNA was one of the stockings, according to court documents filed Monday in support of the homicide charge. Adams’ office declined to say exactly when they got the results.

Investigators zeroed in on Smoker after getting video from a home surveillance system on Beechdale Road showing his car at a farm lane intersecting Beechdale, where Stotlzfoos was last seen.

On July 10, prosecutors charged him with kidnapping and false imprisonment. He’s been at Lancaster County Prison without bail since then.

Adams, on Monday, also outlined other reasons leading to the homicide charge, primarily that there’s no indication that Stoltzfoos may still be alive.

“Investigators and prosecutors must follow the facts, the evidence and the law to reach conclusions,” Adams said. “A careful review of each of these factors leads us to the inevitable conclusion that Linda is deceased and provides the basis for the filed charges.”

Smoker had been out of prison for about 16 months before his arrest in July. He and his brother, Victor, were convicted of a string of robberies in August 2006, for which he served 12½ years of a 30-year maximum sentence. Victor was released in 2016.

Read the Affidavit of Probable Cause below. Click on the PDF to bring up the full document.